Great Barrington Land Conservancy/River Walk, the Du Bois Freedom Center and NAACP Berkshires will gather to honor W.E.B. Du Bois with an afternoon of readings and music from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at River Walk’s W.E.B. Du Bois River Park at 20 River St.
The riverside celebration, "I’ve Known Rivers," takes its name from Langston Hughes’s poem, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers,” first published by Du Bois in the June 1921 issue of The Crisis. Festivities will take place on the anniversary of Du Bois’s passing in Accra, Ghana, on Aug. 27, 1963, the eve of the seminal March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
Activities also include a walking tour of Du Bois sites and a reception at the Du Bois Freedom Center, located at the historic Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church, 9 Elm Court.
In the event of rain, the program will be held at First Congregational Church on Main Street.
Information: gbriverwalk.org.