GREAT BARRINGTON — W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School announces the honor roll for the first trimester of the 2020-2021 school year. Eighty-five students achieved the rank of high honors or honors. This is 45 percent of students enrolled in grades 7 and 8 at the school.
In order to achieve the rank of high honors, a student must have an average of 90 in his/her subjects with no mark below 85. To achieve honors, a student must have an average of 85 in his/her subjects with no mark below 80. Students must pass all classes they are enrolled in.
HIGH HONORS
Grade 8: Annette Boyko, Elijah Burch, David Cull, Megan DeCelle, Quinn Dillon, Eriel Dominguez, Iris Firth, Lukas Graff Forouhar, Polly Geddes, Rae Geddes, Sebastion Guete-Ramirez, Madeline Hardy, Lily Haskins-Vaughan, Annabel Holmes, Gregory Kay, Lilabel Kierstead, Declan Logan, Manav Mahida, Griffin McElroy, Veer Patel, Ava Ross, Isaac Schultze, Grace Soule, Samuel St. Peter, Ella Watson, Max Wood, Mac Zdziarski.
Grade 7: Eva Allen Vargas, Estelle Baden, Kathryn Barquinero, Tylar Cahalan, Jazmin Celis-Antonio, Harshveer Chahal, Brooke Decker, Sophia DeLuca, Keeley Demary, Mya Dupont, Cole Errichetto, Sara Garcia, Reese Haley, Jacob Higa, Sadie Honig-Briggs, Kyle McMahon, Mirabelle Meyers, Everette Pacheco, Gage Payer, Eliza Pratt, Luna Reynolds, Leilana Salvini, Liam Smith, Francesca Stanmeyer, Griffin Touponce, Michael Twelawny-Cassity, Ian Tyron, George Wallace, Effie Wax.
HONORS
Grade 8: Christian Blanchard, Levi Citrin, Sophia Curletti, Dominic Dignard, Trevor Hoff, Hudson Manzolini, Ava O’Brien, Peyton Phillips, Jack Quinlan, Aiden Seddon, Olivia Simms, Kamdin Torrico, Samantha Ullrich.
Grade 7: Kamren Boino, Mason Buffoni, Karl Cahalan, Ned Castille, Harmony Estrada, Logan Hartzell, Owen Heck, Sabrina Irausquin, Juliana Kisiel, Dylan Netzer, Italia Oates, David Parker, Andrea Paul, Logan Pease, Willa Pohl, Francesca Schifano.