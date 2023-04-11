Great Barrington: Bank donates $15K to Du Bois Sculpture Project

The W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project has received a donation of $15,000 from the Adams Community Bank of Adams.
The funds will be used to finance a monument to W.E.B. Du Bois, a native son of Great Barrington, and to renovate the plaza in front of Mason Public Library, where the statue will be sited.
“The Adams Community Bank will be opening a branch in Great Barrington this summer,” said bank president Charles O’Brien, “and we believe this is an excellent way to support our new friends.”
Adams Community Bank's donation brings the total funds raised to $175,000, according to Julie Michaels, co-chair of The W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project.
The group will introduce the three finalists for the sculpture commission at an evening reception on April 19 at the Mason Library.
Donations to the Du Bois Sculpture Project can be made online at webduboissculpture.org or mailed to W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project, P.O. Box 155, Great Barrington, MA 01230.