American Contract Bridge League-sanctioned duplicate bridge will be played at 12:45 p.m. every Monday and Thursday, beginning June 3 through Labor Day, at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road.
The play fee is $7. Novice to expert levels are welcome. All players must show proof of being fully vaccinated. Tables and chairs will be sanitized and State directives relaxing social distancing rules and optional face masks will be followed.
For questions or if a partner is needed, contact Dan Philip at 413-551-7922 or dhphilip1@aol.com.