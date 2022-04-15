To commemorate Earth Day, residents are invited to join a roadside cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, throughout Great Barrington and the Housatonic village. Earth Day is April 22.
On cleanup day, free refuse bags can be picked up at the Town Hall and Mason Library and at Ramsdell Library in Housatonic. The town will collect those that are filled and left along roadsides. Pickup should only take place on town roads, not state roads.
For safety, participants are reminded to wear bright clothing and plastic or rubber gloves.