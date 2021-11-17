Railroad Street Youth Project has selected Julian Escobar, 18, a senior at Monument Mountain Regional High School, to receive the fifth Railroad Street Youth Student Empowerment (RYSE) Scholarship.
The RYSE Program provides an opportunity for students to explore options after high school in a safe and supportive space.
Participants take part in a series of youth-centered sessions on topics ranging from balancing tasks, goal setting, demystifying the Federal Student Aid application process, and productive financial behavior such as credit building, budgeting and saving.
Youth who successfully complete the program are eligible to apply for a scholarship of up to $20,000, which may be used over the next four years to assist with tuition at a state or private college or university, a community college or vocational school, a focused curriculum for a gap year, or any GED program.
A resident of Housatonic, Escobar plans to study finance and pursue a career as a financial analyst.