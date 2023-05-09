<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Farmers market opens May 13

The Great Barrington Farmers Market opens its 33rd season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 18 Church St., and continues on Saturdays through Nov. 11.

The farmers market is under new management. Market Manager Dennis Iodice is assisted by the steering committee, Elizabeth Keen, Christa Stosiek, Deb Roque, Maddie Elling, and Tess Diamond.

The market features locally-grown and locally-produced added-value foods. Prepared foods are also available. SNAP/WIC/HIP payments are accepted with a market match of up to $30.

The market operates in tandem with the Great Barrington Arts Market which offers local artist/maker-made goods. Weekly live music is supported by Berkshire Busk.

Information: GreatBarringtonFarmersMarket.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

