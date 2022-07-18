Food Truck Festivals of America will bring the second annual Great Barrington Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival to Ski Butternut, 380 State Road, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23. VIP hour is from 11 a.m. to noon.
While some of Massachusetts’ most popular food trucks dish out fan favorites, the season’s top craft beers will be available for sale. There will also be music and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
General admission tickets cost $5 in advance online or $10 at the gate. Admission is free for children 12 and under. First responders and military are free with a show of valid I.D. at the gate.
Specialty packages are available online only. Visit foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.