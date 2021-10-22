The Great Barrington Libraries announce "Fiction in the Kitchen," a family cooking class with Colin McCullough, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, via Zoom.
In this class, participants will dive into some fiction favorites such as "Chronicles of Narnia," "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter" for inspiration for some healthy treats.
This program will be presented over Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, visit gblibraries.org/events to register. An email containing the Zoom link, recipes and ingredient lists will be sent out within 24 hours of the program.
This program will not be recorded.