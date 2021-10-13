The Great Barrington Historical Society is sponsoring a program titled "Portraits from the Past, Yesterday's Treasured People" featuring Michael Fitzpatrick and Jane Green at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Claire Teague Senior Center, 917 Main St.
After two successful presentations concerning past businesses in town, Fitzpatrick, former Great Barrington Fire Chief, returns with a PowerPoint presentation to test the audience's memory and stir and share memories of individuals that helped shape the town's character. Green will offer her personal reflections.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear masks. Refreshments will be served.