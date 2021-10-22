Fairview Hospital and the Berkshire Public Health Alliance are sponsoring flu clinics in Otis, Great Barrington and Sheffield. Masks and registration are required.
Clinics will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Farmington River Regional School, 555 North Main Road, Otis; 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School, 313 Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington; and 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Mount Everett Regional High School, 491 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield.
There is no charge for the vaccination, but those with insurance should bring a copy of the front and back of their insurance card.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/f8anun8c. Questions: Heather Barbieri at 413-854-9656.