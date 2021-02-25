Flying Cloud Institute will offer sessions of the S•M•Art Summer Studio program at the Greenagers' April Hill property in South Egremont and founders' Jane and Larry Burke's farm in New Marlborough. The curriculum is geared toward children aged 6 to 14 years.
Sessions will begin June 28 at the April Hill campus and run through July 30. Programs run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday during one or two-week sessions.
Child-led projects and activities in the program may include ceramics, science investigations, visual art, dance, theater, outdoor exploration and play, engineering, and robotics. Students may sign up for more than one session without repeating projects.
Two special introductory week sessions will be offered for ages 5 and 6 from July 19 to 23 in New Marlborough and July 26 to 30 at April Hill.
Tuition is charged per session and financial aid is available to qualifying families. Transportation from Sheffield or Great Barrington to the New Marlborough campus is also available.
To apply, visit flyingcloudinstitute.org or call 413-645-3058 with questions.