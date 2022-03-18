Flying Cloud Institute educators, artists, scientists, and engineers are once again bringing multi-week residencies into Berkshire County public schools, offering student-led projects and showcases of learning for the community.
Educators recently completed a residency at Lee Elementary School, are currently teaching at South Egremont School, will be at W.E.B. Du Bois Middle School in March, and are planning to come to the Pittsfield Public Schools next school year.
At the Lee Elementary School residency last month, FCI educators led fourth grade students in making observations to show that energy can be transferred through sound, light, heat, and electrical currents. Students explored energy transfers by observing convection currents, designing their own vehicles, and creating LED circuits. Data collection stations led to hands-on investigations and a deeper understanding of how speed relates to energy.
The culminating event of the residency was a showcase for their peers, where the ideas from science came to life.
FCI educators are currently bringing weekly hands-on science investigations, design challenges, and performance art to the kindergartners of the South Egremont School. Students are investigating the natural phenomena in their backyard to learn about the changing seasons and explore the mysteries of light, physics, material science, and biology. Students will collaborate with FCI artists to perform a play, inspired by their work, for teachers and caregivers.
The DuBois residency will introduce seventh grade students to the magnitude of geologic time through physical modeling. Youth will create original stop-motion animation movies of geologic phenomena and will display their videos with classmates and parents as an online film fest.
The Lee, South Egremont and DuBois residencies were funded in part by STARS grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.