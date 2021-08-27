American folk and blues singer-songwriter Tom Rush, accompanied by Matt Nakoa, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 2 and 3, at The Guthrie Center, 2 Van Deusenville Road.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Rush is credited with helping to shape the folk revival in the ‘60s and the renaissance of the ‘80s and ‘90s.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of admission is required. Documents will be checked at the door and admission will not be granted without them.
Tickets cost $65, $58.50 for members. To purchase tickets and for further information, call 413-528-1955.