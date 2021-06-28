Berkshire Community Land Trust will discuss efforts to help save Comstock Farm during a community forum from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, via Zoom. Molly Comstock, who founded Colfax Farm in Alford almost 10 years ago, is suddenly faced with losing her lease and BCLT has agreed to search for new property to house the farm.
BCLT board member Rob Putnam will host a conversation with Comstock and Elizabeth Keen of Indian Line Farm to discuss how the CLT model helped to preserve Indian Line Farm and how it could be leveraged to provide secure access to land for Colfax Farm. This forum is being cosponsored by Berkshire Grown and Berkshire Agricultural Ventures.
For the Zoom link, visit tinyurl.com/dbnnf5db.