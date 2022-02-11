Two family foundations are supporting construction of a new "food depot" at Community Health Programs' Great Barrington campus, which will better accommodate CHP Family Services' food and nutrition programs.
In addition, a recent $10,000 grant from Greylock Federal Credit Union is boosting CHP’s overall Family Services efforts, which have grown dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its first gift to CHP, the Gilson Family Foundation has contributed $55,000 to the project. The foundation is led by Peter Spina and his sister Michelle Schmidt, natives of Lenox.
Longstanding CHP supporters Robin and Elizabeth “Buzz” McGraw of Sheffield have also donated $15,000 through their family foundation, the Donald C. McGraw Foundation, to complete funding for construction.
Michelle Derr, CHP senior vice president of family services, said the new stand-alone food storage facility will have much needed space for refrigeration and food distribution.
"We could never have predicted how COVID-19 would impact families' need for food assistance," said Derr. "And this new food depot will free up our very busy Family Services building for people who visit us for other services."
She added that Greylock's most recent $10,000 donation continues to improve services to families in the community.
CHP will construct the new food depot building at the Stockbridge Road facility during 2022.