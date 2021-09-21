The Railroad Street Youth Project is hosting two ongoing groups to help parents support teens and young adults.
These bilingual groups, led by Parent Group Facilitator Jaime Cooper, are specifically designed for parents who live in South County and have children between the ages of 13 and 25 who use substances.
In-person meetings will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays beginning Oct. 4 at the Drop-in Center, 60 Bridge St. Participants are required to wear masks in the building.
Online meetings will take place on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Oct. 6. Email jaime@rsyp.org for the link.
Participants can attend either or both meetings. Participation is free.