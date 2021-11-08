The Berkshire Botanical Garden's sixth annual Rooted in Place Ecological Gardening Symposium will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in person at the Mahaiwe Theater, 14 Castle St.
New this year is an online-only registration option. Registrants who choose this option receive a link and access to a recording of the full Rooted in Place symposium available starting Nov. 21 and expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
This year's symposium, "Growing Resilience: The Climate Crisis, Our Gardens and Communities," spotlights four experts addressing topics relevant to home and professional stewards and gardeners alike.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/kb4bn6nv. To review Mahaiwe's COVID-19 entry policy, visit mahaiwe.org/update/.