Fairview Hospital has announced the winners of the gingerbread house contest sponsored by the Fairview Hospital Recreation Association.
A total of 14 displays were entered and the contest received 523 votes between in-person votes and the hospital's Facebook page votes.
First place was awarded to the 2Medical Surgical Department (inpatient nursing) for its Grinchy Whoville display created by Cheryl Leeman Saunders, Joann Buffoni and Sandra Keefner.
East Mountain Medical, an affiliate of Fairview Hospital, received second place for its log cabin scene created by the entire team at EMM.
The Fairview Hospital Cardiology Department was awarded third place for its Christmas Tree Farm display.
The winning entries can be viewed on the Fairview Hospital BHS Facebook page.