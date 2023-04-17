<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Combat veterans hosting memorial motorcycle ride

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Massachusetts Chapter 2-3, will host the third annual Glen's Run motorcycle ride in memory of Glen "SaultyDawg" Sault on Saturday, April 22, at the Briarcliff Motel, 506 Stockbridge Road. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

At 11 a.m., hundreds of motorcyclists, escorted by the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, will set off on a 50-mile loop around the Berkshires, returning to the Briarcliff Motel for lunch.

Sault, a Navy veteran, died April 25, 2020, in a motorcycle crash directly in front of the Briarcliff. A memorial ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

