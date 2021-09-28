The Berkshire Center for Justice has been awarded a $12,000 Title 111 grant to help fund its Justice for Elders program. These funds are earmarked to offer free legal services to income qualified people aged 60 years old and older with a focus on those residing in South Berkshire County.
The grant period begins Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022. Clients will be served on a first come, first served basis in areas of family, landlord tenant, real estate, Wills/Power of Attorney/Medical Proxy document construction, bankruptcy, and educational debt, among other areas of law.
BCJ attorney Eve Schatz is a certified Limited Assistance Representative in Housing Court and can help those with time sensitive matters such as filing answers to a complaint. She is the 2020 recipient of the Massachusetts Bar Association Access to Justice award.
The Berkshire Center for Justice is a non-profit legal, social and community justice organization offering free legal clinics and other legal services throughout Berkshire County.
For more information, call 413-854-1955 or visit BerkshireCenterforJustice.org.