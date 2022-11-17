Great Barrington: Historical Society sets Christmas exhibit opening

The grand opening of the Great Barrington Historical Society's fifth annual exhibit, "An Old-Fashioned Christmas," will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the GBHS museum at 817 South Main St.
Each year, the Historical Society changes its exhibit to take the visitor from Tudor England and Colonial Days of Christmas, through the Victorian era and on to the 1950s and today.
Two new exhibits this year include an indoor Christmas tree gallery where visitors can gain fresh decorating ideas, and "My Favorite Things," a display of the community's prized Christmas decorations.
The Historical Society is not calling the night of this opening event "Black Friday" but rather "Pie Friday" as the complimentary refreshments will include a variety of fresh pies for visitors to enjoy. Visitors can also shop in the museum's gift area.
The free exhibit runs through the New Year. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.