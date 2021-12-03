"Dashing Through the Snow: The Real History of Christmas in New England" will be presented by Dennis D. Picard from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, via Zoom for the Great Barrington Libraries.
The reality of Christmas in early New England may be disappointing to some and unbelievable to many.
Picard, a museum professional in the living history field for 40 years, will reveal the historical actuality of the celebration of Christmas, or lack thereof.
Visit gblibraries.org/events/ to register to receive the Zoom link. An email with the link will be sent out prior to the presentation.