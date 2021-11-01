Berkshire South Regional Community Center will host its sixth annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, outdoors at 15 Crissey Road.
The pre-holiday market features contemporary artisans, crafters and food producers offering locally and regionally handmade goods.
In addition to 35 vendors, live music will be provided by Jaane Doe from 10 a.m. to noon and The Midnight Anthem from 1 to 3 p.m. NOSH Food Truck and Catering Company will have its food truck on site and there will be a bounce house for children.
For more information, visit Berkshire South's Facebook page, email mamstead@berkshiresouth.org or call 413-528-2810, ext. 32.