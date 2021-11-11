Berkshire South Regional Community Center is currently running its annual Shining Star Supplemental Holiday Gift Program. The program is designed to help community members who are looking for added support during the holiday season.
Applicants are anonymously matched with community donors who want to help bring joy to families this holiday season. No names or private information is shared.
Berkshire South has over 150 children registered to be paired with shoppers who will help buy items on the applicants' "wish lists." An additional 50 children are on a waiting list. Participants are predominantly located in the southern Berkshires.
Individuals who are interested in becoming a shopper for someone should contact the community center or sign up online at berkshiresouth.org. The deadline for gift purchases is Dec. 10.