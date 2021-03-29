The Fire District Water Department will be conducting its fire hydrant flushing program between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the month of April. This procedure is necessary to remove sediment build-up from the water mains and to check fire that hydrants are in good working order in case of emergencies.
During the hydrant flushing, residents may experience a discoloration of the water in their home or business. Running the tap for five or 10 minutes, preferably from the tub spout, will clear it up. The water is safe to drink.
Direct questions to the Fire District Water Department at 413-528-0133.