The Fire District Water Department will be conducting its fire hydrant flushing program between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the month of April.
This procedure is necessary to remove sediment build-up from the water mains and to check fire hydrants are in good working order in case of emergencies.
Residents who experience a discoloration of the water should run the tap for five or 10 minutes, preferably from the tub spout, to clear it up. The water is safe to drink.
Direct questions to the Fire District Water Department at 413-528-0133.