Great Barrington: Hydrant flushing commences May 22

The Fire District Water Department will be conducting its annual hydrant flushing to remove sediment build-up from the water mains and to ensure fire hydrants are in good working order in case of an emergency.
Flushing will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. beginning Monday, May 22, and will continue for several weeks.
Residents may experience a discoloration of water during the flushing. Users should run the tap for several minutes, preferably from the tub spout, to clear the water. The water is safe to drink.
Direct questions to the Fire District Water Department at 413-528-0133