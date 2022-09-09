The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires’ Knosh & Knowledge series welcomes Rebecca Soffer, author and co-founder of Modern Loss, at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, 270 State Road.
Modern Loss is a global movement and platform of content, resources and community focused on eradicating the stigma around grief while also encouraging people to find meaning and live richly.
Soffer will discuss her new book, "The Modern Loss Handbook: An Interactive Guide to Moving Through Grief and Building Your Resilience."
Proof of vaccination and masking is required at this event. Information: jewishberkshires.org.