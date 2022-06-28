The Jeff “Jinx” Blackwell Memorial Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the James A. Modolo VFW Post 8348, 800 Main St.
The event will feature about 500 vintage cars, food, cold beverages, raffles, music, and memories of Blackwell, who lost his battle with cancer in July 2021. Blackwell was an avid hot rod enthusiast, enjoying car shows and good times with friends across New England.
Mahaiwe Motors is sponsoring the event. All proceeds will go to HospiceCare in The Berkshires.
For more information, call Steve Hall at 413-446-3614.