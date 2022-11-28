<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Watson Fund sets $40,000 goal

The 86th annual John S. Watson Fund has set a fundraising goal of $40,000 to help make the holiday season a bit more joyous for families in need across South Berkshire.

The fund provides food and clothing certificates which are mailed out in early December to accommodate each family’s needs in time for the holidays.

Founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, the Watson Fund has grown considerably over the years. In 2021, the Watson Fund served a total of 901 people by providing 282 families with food certificates and 411 children with clothing certificates.

Donations can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County, by mail to The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or by using the new secure PayPal link at thewatsonfund.org. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.

In addition, donations will be accepted during the Watson Fund’s annual WSBS Radio-Thon from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

