Great Barrington: Kennel Club holding all-breed dog shows

The Great Barrington Kennel Club will hold its 111th-112th All Breed Dog Shows and Scent Work trials on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5, in the Better Living Center and the Stroh Building on the Eastern States Exposition grounds, West Springfield.
The American Kennel Club-sanctioned All-Breed Dog Shows feature more than 164 different breeds and/or varieties competing for Best of Breed and culminating in the coveted Best in Show.
The GBKC holds monthly meetings via Zoom as well as hosting dog shows and obedience trials, scent work trials, matches, field trials, agility trials, and other performance events.
The public is welcome to attend; a link can be found on the Club’s Facebook page.
Membership is open to all who meet the club’s membership requirements. For more information, visit gbkc.net or email Sally Underwood-Miller, GBKC president, at sunderwoodmiller@aol.com.