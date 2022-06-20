After a two-year hiatus, the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires’ Knosh & Knowledge program returns at 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, 270 State Road.

University of Oklahoma Professor Andrew Porwancher will discuss evidence that Alexander Hamilton was born Jewish in a talk based on his book, "The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton," winner of the Journal of the American Revolution Book of the Year Award.

Proof of vaccination and masking are required. Visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org for more information.

