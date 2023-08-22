Great Barrington: Concert to benefit land conservancy

"Bluegrass at Lake Mansfield," a fundraiser for the Great Barrington Land Conservancy, will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Lake Mansfield.
The concert will feature the bluegrass trio of Kate Ritter Roblin on fiddle, Sam Clement on guitar and Dave Lawlor on mandolin. SoCo Creamery will provide ice cream.
The event is free with a suggested donation of $25 per family; $10 per individual and free for children under age 6.
All proceeds will benefit GBLC’s on-going stewardship efforts including Lake Mansfield, River Walk, the Riverfront Trail, and the Pfeiffer Arboretum.
Parking is limited. Overflow parking will be available at the Daniel Arts Center of Bard College at Simon’s Rock with a shuttle to the boat launch area.
Visit gbland.org for more information and to register. Registration is not required but requested to help gauge participation.