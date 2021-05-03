The Berkshire Community Land Trust invites people ages 15-30 to participate in a workshop at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, via Zoom, on the topic of equitable land access in the Berkshires.
The workshop is part of a series of virtual discussions called “The Future of Working Lands.” This first workshop is aimed at young people. Future workshops will engage various business, cultural and identity groups.
To register, visit berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org or email office@berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org.