The Berkshire Community Land Trust and Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires will hold a joint annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, via Zoom.

The event will include a conversation between three farmers on the topic of access to farmland. Participants include Anna Houston of Off the Shelf Farm in New Marlborough, Eric Suquet of Graylight Farm in Chatham, N.Y., and Molly Comstock of Colfax Farm.

Admission is free to BCLT members. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yckjm2ze. For more information, visit berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org.

