Local author Lara Tupper will read from her new short story collection, "Amphibians," winner of the Leapfrog Global Fiction Prize, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at The Bookloft, 63 State Road. A Q&A session with the audience will follow.
Tupper will be joined by Bobby Sweet, award-winning singer-songwriter. Together, they will present spirited interpretations of folk/pop standards and Sweet’s original songs.
Admission is free and open to the public. Masks are required during the event.
To reserve a book in advance or for more information, visit thebookloft.com or call 413-645-3256.