Community Legal Aid, along with the Committee for Public Counsel Services and the South County Recovery Center, is offering a sealing and expungement clinic at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the South County Recovery Center, 67 State Road.
The clinic will help participants understand what is on their Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI) and learn how to seal eligible charges. Private consultations are available.
Community Legal Aid provides free civil legal services to low-income and elderly residents of Central and Western Massachusetts. Information: communitylegal.org.