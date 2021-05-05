The Great Barrington Libraries announce May programs for adults.
Chef Rob Scott will be leading two prerecorded cooking classes on YouTube. Register for "Prepare a Festive Mother's Day Meal" by noon Friday, May 7, and "Make a Fun Memorial Day Dessert" by noon Thursday, May 27, to receive the links and the recipes.
"Go, van Gogh! A Virtual Art Tour with Mike Norris" will be presented from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, on Zoom.
Marjorie Turner Hollman, author of the "Easy Walks in Massachusetts" trail guide series, will present "Finding Easy Walks" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, on Zoom.
Register for all programs at gblibraries.org/events.