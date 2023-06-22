<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Artists-in-residence program at libraries

Two artists from M.A.P.S. (Music Art Puppets Sound Inc.), a local nonprofit arts organization, have been named as artists-in-residence at the Great Barrington Libraries through June 2024.

Visual artist/puppet-maker Rachel Sherk and composer/performer Aaron Rourk will present weekly programs this summer including “M.A.P.S Time,” “Community Conversations” and workshops, all of which will culminate in the growth of a community-designed “Literature Garden” inspired by poetry and literature.

Sherk and Rourk will be visible and approachable at the library as they create small-scale artworks, including paintings, sculptures, music, and puppets, all inspired by the Great Barrington Libraries’ collection.

Participants can keep track of “plant-passages” in literature via custom calling cards and come to Community Conversations to be involved with growing a Literature Garden.

The first workshop on the calendar is a two-part seed-embedded papermaking workshop that will take place in front of Mason Library from 3 to 5 p.m. July 6 and 7. On the following day, participants will write a poem on their seed-embedded paper, and plant it so that their poem can grow.

Visit gblibraries.org for the full workshop schedule.

