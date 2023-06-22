Great Barrington: Artists-in-residence program at libraries

Two artists from M.A.P.S. (Music Art Puppets Sound Inc.), a local nonprofit arts organization, have been named as artists-in-residence at the Great Barrington Libraries through June 2024.
Visual artist/puppet-maker Rachel Sherk and composer/performer Aaron Rourk will present weekly programs this summer including “M.A.P.S Time,” “Community Conversations” and workshops, all of which will culminate in the growth of a community-designed “Literature Garden” inspired by poetry and literature.
Sherk and Rourk will be visible and approachable at the library as they create small-scale artworks, including paintings, sculptures, music, and puppets, all inspired by the Great Barrington Libraries’ collection.
Participants can keep track of “plant-passages” in literature via custom calling cards and come to Community Conversations to be involved with growing a Literature Garden.
The first workshop on the calendar is a two-part seed-embedded papermaking workshop that will take place in front of Mason Library from 3 to 5 p.m. July 6 and 7. On the following day, participants will write a poem on their seed-embedded paper, and plant it so that their poem can grow.
Visit gblibraries.org for the full workshop schedule.