Preregistration for Great Barrington Libraries' summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path," opens Monday, May 23.
The program will run from June 6 to Aug. 19. Participants will log their reading, reviews and activities to earn virtual raffle tickets toward prizes.
Register at the Mason or Ramsdell library youth circulation desks during regular hours or on Beanstack or the Beanstack Tracker app. Paper reading logs are also available at the libraries.
For more information, visit gblibraries.org/summer-reading/.