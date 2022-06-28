The Friends of the Great Barrington Libraries announce an art sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 2, on the front lawn of Mason Library, 231 Main St.
A former antique print and poster dealer has donated a large collection of botanical, historical and ornamental prints to the Friends to help support their mission of bringing the library outdoors this summer.
Eighteenth-century Curtis botanicals, Racinet ornamental chromos and Mitchell maps will be offered from $1 to $25.
Dozens of large John Stritch original serigraphs, local turn-of-the-century postcards, and many reproduction vintage posters round out the collection. Original oil landscapes by local artists will also be included.
This is a going-out-of-business event with many items for $1. The proceeds will help defray the Friends' costs for the red and white Adirondack chairs and the canopy for outdoor events in the children's back garden.
Whatever is left will be sold Sunday, July 3, starting at 9 a.m. Information: Holly Hamer at 413-717-0661.