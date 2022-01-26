Friends of the Great Barrington Libraries will be hosting a sacred book sale beginning Monday, Jan. 31, at Mason Library. The sale will continue through February or until all the books are gone.
An unconventional book collector has donated over 150 used bibles and dozens of used hymnals and prayer books to the Friends. They will be featured on tables in the main floor reading room.
This diverse collection includes large and small books; some are as good as new and some are very old and fragile. There are different translations and different colors.
Books are not priced but donations are appreciated. All proceeds support library programming. No books will be thrown away.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 413-528-2403 or visit gblibraries.org.