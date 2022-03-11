Sales and strategy professional Glenn Geiger will present "Selling Creative Services" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, via Zoom, for the Great Barrington Libraries.
Geiger is the owner of Gemini Creative, a digital marketing collaborative in the Berkshires. Geiger will show how he talks to new clients and his process from call to contract.
Registration is required at gblibraries.org/events. A confirmation email will be sent upon registering. A second email with the Zoom link will be sent prior to the presentation.