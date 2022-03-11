Sales and strategy professional Glenn Geiger will present "Selling Creative Services" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, via Zoom, for the Great Barrington Libraries.

Geiger is the owner of Gemini Creative, a digital marketing collaborative in the Berkshires. Geiger will show how he talks to new clients and his process from call to contract.

Registration is required at gblibraries.org/events. A confirmation email will be sent upon registering. A second email with the Zoom link will be sent prior to the presentation.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.