Great Barrington Libraries will be hosting two free virtual events via Zoom this week.
"Crystal Products of the Frost King: Ice Harvesting and the Natural Ice Industry in New England" will be presented from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan 21.
Dennis D. Picard, a museum professional in the living history field for 40 years, will discuss the vanished occupation of ice harvesting and will include information about its economic impact and the tools and techniques for cutting, saving and shipping New England’s frozen "treasure."
"Drawing and Sketching Birds" will be led by Barry W. Van Dusen, an internationally recognized wildlife artist living in central Massachusetts, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan 23.
This program will explore methods for drawing birds in both studio and field. The class will include a real-time, follow-along drawing demonstration, in which Van Dusen will discuss bird anatomy and structure, tips for drawing various parts of the bird, and ending with a start-to-finish drawing of a Carolina Wren. This program is aimed at beginner artists and art appreciators.
To register for either program, visit gblibraries.org.