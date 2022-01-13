A Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be presented by Multicultural BRIDGE, Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Berkshire National Resources Council, and the Office of the Berkshire District Attorney from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Berkshire South and on Zoom.
The schedule includes opening remarks at 9 a.m., service projects at 10 a.m., a Berkshire South bagged lunch and BNRC StoryWalk at 12:30 p.m., and a civil rights community forum with Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington at 2 p.m.
Register for service projects, the Zoom link, and a bagged lunch by emailing RSVP@multiculturalbridge.org. RSVP for the community forum via Zoom at tinyurl.com/r2kvvku5.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/3phttmjr.