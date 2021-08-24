Berkshire Children’s Chorus and the Mason Library invite families to a singalong screening of Disney’s "Moana" on Saturday, Aug. 28, in the library's Pleasant Street side yard. Games and refreshments begin at 7 p.m. The movie singalong begins at 8 p.m. and ends at 9:53 p.m. Bring blankets. 

Regardless of vaccination status, masks and social distancing are required. Library bathrooms will be available. Rain cancels. Preregister and indicate the total number in your party at tinyurl.com/vszkd8j4.

The chorus is enrolling singers in grades 4 through 9 for its 30th season. In-person chorus rehearsals begin in mid-September with COVID-19 precautions in place. Rehearsals will take place on Wednesday evenings at Old Parish Church in Sheffield.

To learn more about enrolling, email Artistic Director Ryan LaBoy at ryan@berkshirechildrenschorus.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.