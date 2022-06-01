GREAT BARRINGTON — Maya Velasco and Bailey Carlson have been named valedictorian and salutatorian respectively, of Monument Mountain Regional High School's Class of 2022. The graduation ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Velasco is the daughter of Zhivago and Marcie Skowron Velasco of Lee. She is a member of National Honor Society, PATHways Community Service Organization, Project Sprout, and the varsity basketball and lacrosse teams.
She is the recipient of the University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Science Award, the National School Development Council of Academic Growth and Leadership Superintendent’s Award and the NSDAR Good Citizen’s Award.
Velasco will be attending either Providence College or Sacred Heart University in the fall to study biochemistry.
Carlson is the daughter of Daren and Becky Carlson of Lee. She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Advisory Board, Best Buddies, and Charley’s Fund.
She is the recipient of the Rensselaer Math and Science Award, Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent’s Certificate of Academic Excellence and the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish.
Carlson will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall to study chemical engineering.