Vocalis Youth Choir, a new choir being formed under the leadership of Artistic Director Julie Bickford, will be comprised of three treble ensembles — Training Choir, ages 8-11; Senior Choir, ages 11-15; and Encore, for 14-18-year-olds. Bickford is also choir director at Monument Mountain Regional High School.
The choir was created with the mission to educate young people in the art of choral music as well as to provide opportunities for personal and creative growth, youth leadership, and community engagement.
Auditions for Encore and Senior Choir will take place during the first two weeks of June, while Training Choir enrollment will take place later this year. More information can be found at vocalisyouthchoir.org.