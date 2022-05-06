The annual town election polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Great Barrington Fire Department and Housatonic Community Center.
No contests appear on the ballot, but voters will find a ballot question seeking exemption from Proposition 2½ to cover the cost of a bond for improvements to the Town Hall campus, the Claire Teague Senior Center parking lot and Ramsdell Library.
The sample ballot is posted on the town clerk's page at townofgb.org.
Newcomers seeking election include Carol J. McGlinchey and Ruby Chang, who are running for open seats as library trustees. Madonna Meagher and Milena Cerna are seeking election to open positions on the town Finance Committee.
Select Board incumbents Leigh Davis and Stephen Bannon are seeking reelection to three-year terms. Others running for reelection include Town Moderator Michael Wise; Planning Board members Jeremy K. Higa and Brandee K. Nelson; Zoning Board member Carolyn S. Ivory; Board of Health member Michael D. Lanoue; and Library Trustee Lauren E. Clark.
Absentee voting is available for voters who are out of town on election day, who cannot physically go to a voting location, or for whom election day conflicts with a religious holiday or tradition.
Absentee ballot applications are available online at tinyurl.com/2p97zad6 and at the town clerk’s office. Completed ballots can be returned to Town Hall by mail or in person. Absentee voting is also available in person during business hours at the town clerk’s office until noon Monday, May 9.